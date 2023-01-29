Legal expert: 'Alarming' that Georgia judge seems set to quickly make Trump grand jury report public

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Department of Justice official Harry Litman claimed he believes a Georgia judge is prepared to release a special grand jury report on Donald Trump's attempt to tamper with the 2020 election vote results over Fulton County DA Fani Willis' objections.



If that happens, all hell will break loose for the prosecutor who will then be put under an even bigger spotlight.

According to the former prosecutor, the imminent release -- if it happens -- is "alarming."

'Why wouldn't they want the grand jury report released?" host Jonathan Capehart asked. "Shouldn't the public see it? But if what it is is a roadmap to the investigation, I get it. But if the judge rules that the final report should be released, Harry, what do you think we will learn?"

"Quite a bit," he replied. "And as [former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance] says it's not just the roadmap. at this point, that will suggest and recommend certain charges that she's not ready to do."

"She is really not ready," he suggested, "and it is a little bit, I think, alarming because I think the judge is going to decide on this this week and he will give a couple days grace for the Court of Appeals but she could be, all of the sudden, on the rollercoaster without her seatbelt and everything else buckled and prepared."

"I think we're gonna see this report and see it before trial," he added. "I think it is quite likely there are multiple people that it will recommend indicting. She is not ready to sign off and replicate everything in that report. But man, it behooves she to get ready immediately because the events could be outside of her control quite quickly."

Watch below or at the link: