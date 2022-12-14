Raffensperger aide begged Mark Meadows to end infamous Trump phone call: texts

Aides to both Donald Trump and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger were furiously texting each other within minutes of the start of a now-infamous phone call.
Texts show that Raffensperger aide Jordan Fuchs reached out quickly to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call that has landed under criminal investigation by Georgia prosecutors and the Department of Justice, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Need to end this call,” Fuchs texted to Meadows. “I don’t think this will be productive much longer.”
Meadows agreed, but added: “Let’s save the relationship.”
The trove of texts also reveal that then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue put Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in touch with legislative leaders and expressed concern to Meadows that Trump might cancel a rally the night before his Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election, which was won by Democrat Jon Ossoff.
“That would be a disaster here," Perdue wrote. "Can you call me? Thanks."
The texts, which were turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, show Rep. Jody Hice claiming credit for leading the Electoral College objection for Georgia, while noting that newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was directly coordinating with the former president.