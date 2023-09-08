Trump is 'angered and agitated' by Fani Willis' indictment more than any other: CNN reporter

Former President Donald Trump is not happy about any of the four criminal indictments being leveled against him, but CNN reporter Kristen Holmes on Friday revealed that there's one that makes him angrier than any other.

While discussing the just-released Fulton County special grand jury report that gave the initial recommendation for the former president and many of his allies to be charged, Holmes predicted that the details of the report were sure to enrage Trump.

"When I have spoken to the former president, interviewed him, and asked him questions and talked to the aides around him, they know how serious this case is," Holmes claimed. "And this case angers and agitates the former president."

She then went into further detail about Trump's feelings on being indicted in a sprawling racketeering case around his alleged efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

"After the arrest in Georgia, he was upset... and angry and lashing out," she said. "This is the case that has continually plagued him. Now, he maintains that he did nothing wrong when it comes to this case, and that he has every right to say that the election was stolen, and to question the election. But again, we know specifically this case is one that makes him particularly angry and agitated when he is looking at the legal landscape."

