Trump could be called to testify by Georgia DA investigating efforts to steal 2020 election: report

On Friday, USA TODAY reported that Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is considering calling former President Donald Trump himself to testify to a grand jury as part of her probe into the efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere in the Georgia presidential election in 2020.

"Last year, Willis disclosed that local prosecutors had launched a wide-ranging investigation of possible election fraud, false statements, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and violence associated with threats to the election process," said the report. "A major focus of the inquiry has been Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president urged the state official to tilt the 2020 statewide vote in his favor."



During the course of that call, Trump famously told Raffensperger, "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state." Many experts have called this illegal, but have mixed opinions on how easy it would be to charge the former president with a crime for it.

This comes as Willis is also investigating the slate of fake "electors" convened by Trump supporters to try to usurp the actual electors appointed by Biden's victory — one of many such slates around the country in swing states that President Joe Biden won. Willis has already subpoenaed the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, as part of that investigation, and warned him he could be indicted as part of that probe.

According to the report, "Willis also is examining a November 2021 call in which Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a prominent Trump ally, allegedly asked Raffensperger whether he had the authority to disqualify mail-in ballots from certain areas of the state. Graham, who has since been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they will be challenging the subpoena."

All of this is in parallel to investigations by the Justice Department, as well as the work of the House Select Committee on January 6, which is exploring efforts to overturn the election along with the attack on the U.S. Capitol as parts of a continuous scheme.