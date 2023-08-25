Six more Trump co-defendants booked into Georgia jail on racketeering charges

Six more co-defendants in the Georgia case against Donald Trump have surrendered to authorities, hours after the former president was booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Former campaign official Mike Roman was booked shortly after midnight Friday at the jail and granted a $50,000 bond after being accused of organizing the phony electors scheme, and shortly afterward state Sen. Shawn Still, who was granted a $10,000 signature bond Tuesday, was booked on charges relating to serving as a false elector, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official that Trump considered elevating to attorney general, was booked around 1 a.m. and had previously been issued a $100,000 bond on accusations that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Around a half hour later, former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton was booked after having been issued a $10,000 signature bond in regards to the data breach of voting equipment.

Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley, who had already received a $50,000 bond, was booked around 3 a.m. on charges related to his presentation of baseless fraud claims about election workers.

All of the alleged co-conspirators were charged with violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, in addition to various other charges related to their post-election conduct in late 2020 or early 2021.

A sixth co-defendant, former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti, was booked Friday morning and granted $75,000 bond earlier this week. She's accused of visiting the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman claiming to be a crisis manager, and she allegedly told the woman to confess to committing election fraud or risk arrest.

Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee, who was present for that incident involving Kutti and Freeman, is the only co-defendant who had not yet surrendered by late Friday morning.