'Nutters leading nutters': Legal experts aghast at the story of Giuliani stopping Trump's military election plot

The New York Times published a bombshell report Monday that exposed more of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. In one instance, the report says, Trump begged Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and ask about having the military seize voting machines. His aides also penned multiple executive orders to enact the same.

As the news broke, legal experts were somewhat surprised, but the crux of the story about Trump's further attempt to overthrow the election was simply more of the same that experts have observed. What some did find shocking, however, was that it was Giuliani who told Trump a military takeover wouldn't fly. Giuliani isn't generally known to political or legal pundits as the prudent adviser among Trump's aides.

Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu argued that there were no good-faith efforts involved in these stories. It was all a rush to overturn the lawful and fair election results.

Another former federal prosecutor noted that the headline and description in the Times was misleading. The Times purports Trump was seeking "evidence of fraud," when the reality is that Trump knew there wasn't fraud and wanted to overturn the results.

