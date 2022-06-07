Fourth Trump golf course accused of breaking federal law: report
Donald Trump at Turnberry (Photo by Andy Buchanan for AFP)

Adding to former President Donald Trump's legal problems, Forbes reports that there have been multiple instances of misuse of the Presidential seal on his golf courses, a single case of which carries a penalty of six months in jail.

According to Forbes' Zach Everson, a recent photo posted to Instagram shows the presidential seal displayed prominently in the fairway at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a caption that reads, "45th President 45 yards from hole on 18.”

As Everson notes, not only is the use of the seal in this manner prohibited, but it is the fourth Trump golf course to be in violation of the law, as it is also displayed at Trump golf properties in the Bronx, New Jersey and Jupiter, Florida.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 713, "Whoever knowingly displays any printed or other likeness of the great seal of the United States, or of the seals of the President or the Vice President of the United States, or the seal of the United States Senate, or the seal of the United States House of Representatives, or the seal of the United States Congress, or any facsimile thereof, in, or in connection with, any advertisement, poster, circular, book, pamphlet, or other publication, public meeting, play, motion picture, telecast, or other production, or on any building, monument, or stationery, for the purpose of conveying, or in a manner reasonably calculated to convey, a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States or by any department, agency, or instrumentality thereof, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."

According to the Forbes report, the Trumps are likely aware that they are breaking the law, with Everson writing, "In 2018, a podcast named 'Trump, Inc.' from ProPublica and WNYC, uncovered a batch of markers similar to the ones that have appeared recently at Trump properties.

At the time, the Trump Organization blamed the incident on diehard supporters and quickly got rid of the markers.

"The plaques were presented to the club by a small group of members, who are incredible fans of the president, in honor of Presidents’ Day weekend," the business said in a 2018 statement to the podcast. "They were temporary and have since been removed."

Forbes reports that the manufacturer of the seals, Eagle Sign and Design in Kentucky, did not respond to questions about who is ordering them.

