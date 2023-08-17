GOP 'going down in flames' in 2024: DC insider

Reacting to new "devastating" polling that shows Donald Trump's latest indictment -- this one in Georgia on racketeering charges -- has voters questioning whether he should be allowed to run for office, much less be re-elected, a former U.S. senator said a reckoning is coming for Republicans if they allow him to be their presidential nominee.



During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," ex-Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said the former president -- if Republicans let him -- will take the whole party down to defeat in the 2024 election.



After hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski displayed graphics showing the poor numbers for the former president she said she had a point to make.

"The final thing I want to say is, if the Republican Party has anybody to blame for why they are in this mess that they are handcuffed in a position where they have to play to this base of their party when all of the facts are telling most of America they are way, way out of bounds here, it is this: they have refused to have the courage, they're lilly-livered cowards, they have not had the courage to stand up and say, 'Donald Trump did things wrong, the law is working. We need to back off and let the law work. There are serious allegations here. No, the DOJ hasn't been weaponized. No, Fani Willis is not a partisan. This is real stuff.'"



"They won't do that, so it's their own fault they're going to go down in flames because, if they had, they wouldn't be in this position right now," she added.



