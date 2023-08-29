Georgia judge orders Trump-implicating special grand jury report publicly released

Judge Robert McBurney ruled that the report that was produced by a special grand jury that led to the eventual indictment of former President Donald Trump must be released to the public. He had previously blocked the release.

In the ruling, McBurney said that it would be released on Sept. 9.

"After considering the well-reasoned positions of both the District Attorney's Office and the media intervenors, the undersigned, in an Order dated 13 Feb. 2023, concluded that much of the final report should not be disclosed until such date as the District Attorney completed her investigation," the ruling explained.

"Much has changed since that February Order was entered," he continued. "As anyone with an internet connection now knows, the District Attorney has indicted nineteen individuals for their alleged participation in a 'racketeering enterprise' purportedly designed to interfere with the lawful administration of the 2020 general election in Georgia. This exceedingly public development eliminates the due process concerns that animated the February Order — at least for any of the nineteen indictees who might have been named in the special purpose grand jury's final report. Consequently, the undersigned now intends to release the remaining portions of that report, just as the special purpose grand jury requested and as the Code of Georgia requires."

Read the full document below or at the link here.