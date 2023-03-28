Former NYDA aide thinks indictment delay is tied to security issues from Trump’s supporters

The New York grand jury will not vote on an indictment this week, according to WNBC's Jonathan Dienst. The group isn't meeting on Wednesday, and when they gather on Thursday, they'll be working on other matters related to former President Donald Trump.

The news made a former New York assistant district attorney speculate that the pause before a Trump indictment could be due to an ongoing concern about violence.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former chief assistant district attorney in Manhattan, explained that keeping New Yorkers safe is the top concern, as well as keeping Trump safe.

"And he has been calling for — whether on Tuesday, death and destruction, Alvin Bragg's head with a baseball bat. He's already doing his playbook of trying to whip up people into violence. So, Secret Service, FBI, NYPD, all of the law enforcement including the D.A.'s office, are all coordinating on what to do this. When to seek the vote," said Agnifilo.

MSNBC host Katy Tur stepped in to explain that seeking the vote doesn't mean an indictment is coming, merely that they'll vote on whether to indict.

"There is no guarantee that there will be an indictment — that the grand jury will choose to indict him, but assuming that's a possibility, when to seek the vote," said Agnifilo. "I think they are going to tie that to when he's going to be in town. He was supposed to be in town this week for a deposition, and I've been told that is no longer the case. I am not surprised that because of that, it has been postponed."



Trump's followers in Waco over the weekend said that they won't be moved by an indictment of their leader.

See the video below or at the link here.