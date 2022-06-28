'Mike deserves it': Aide claims Trump said rioters seeking to hang Pence weren’t doing anything wrong

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-hang-mike-pence/Cassidy Hutchinson continued to provide bombshell testimony after a short recess during Tuesday's hastily scheduled hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson described a conversation in the White House with her boss, chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone after Meadows spoke on the phone with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

"I remember Pat saying something to the effect of, 'Mark, we need to do something more, they're literally calling for the vice president to be f*cking hung.' And Mark had responded something to the effect of, 'You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.' To which Pat said something -- 'This is f*ckng crazy. We need to be doing something more,'" she testified.



"Let me pause here on this point," Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said. "The rioters chanted 'hang Mike Pence.' The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said that, 'Mike deserves it' and that those rioters were not doing anything wrong."

Cheney noted that Trump had expressed that opinion multiple times.

Cassidy also testified about Trump allegedly trying to strangle his top Secret Service agent and that Trump was not worried about the armed mob because he did not think they were there to hurt him.

