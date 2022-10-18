‘We were scammed’: Morning Joe calls out Trump for grifting off Secret Service
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out Donald Trump and his family for scamming the government for years out of the White House.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a report Monday finding that Trump-owned properties repeatedly overcharged the Secret Service for overnight stays, to which younger son Eric Trump claimed the family was likely the first in American history to not have profited off the U.S. government.

"What a surprise," said the "Morning Joe" host. "We were scammed. It wasn't just that, it was the fact that he sent a very clear message to world leaders across the globe, when you come to Washington, D.C., you better stay at my hotel. I know who stays at my hotel and who doesn't stay at my hotel, and how fascinating, how fascinating he leaves the White House and he sells the hotel."

"I mean, again, it's a clear scam, but of course why are we even saying this?" he added. "The sun rises in the east and sets in the west -- not a surprise at all."

IN OTHER NEWS: New questions raised over how Trump's Mar-a-Lago case ended up in the hands of Judge Aileen Cannon

10 18 2022 06 36 32 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video