‘Absolutely livid’ Trump will be paying attention to Jan. 6 hearing – despite what he may claim otherwise: former aide
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't plan on watching the final public hearing of the House select committee, but a former aide said he would most certainly tune in.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue a criminal referral against the former president and possibly others, including right-wing attorney John Eastman, for their efforts to overturn his election loss, and former White House aide Stephanie Grisham told CNN that Trump would be getting live updates at the very least.

"I can see him going out and playing golf as a show," Grisham said. "I guarantee you he'll be getting realtime updates. It's go be to be Tivoed, he'll watch it tonight and we're going to hear about all kind of things tonight on Truth Social."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Who's counting?' Rep. Boebert mocks self as 'Landslide Lauren' after 546-vote win

"But also we've been seeing old Twitter messages [suggesting] he said to stop the violence," Grisham added. "He conveniently left out the time stamps -- it was like seven, eight, nine hours after everything had happened. He's absolutely livid, and he'll be watching. Melania will be watching, and then they're going to try to dismiss it, as they have been, and then we go from there, and we start over."

Watch video below or at this link.

SmartNews