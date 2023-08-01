Donald Trump mischaracterized congressional testimony from a former business associate of Hunter Biden to portray himself as a victim of politicized prosecution.
Former associate Devon Archer told the House Oversight Committee that President Joe Biden's son sold the "illusion" of access to his father but provided no evidence connecting the president to his son's foreign business dealings, but Trump raged on social media as if bombshells had been produced.
"Wow! 'Crooked Joe Biden was on dozen’s of calls with Hunter’s Business Associates. He lied, said he didn’t know anything about his son’s business. Demanded the Ukrainian prosecutor be fired, immediately.' Laura Ingraham, FoxNews," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. “'This is AMAZINGLY CORRUPT BEHAVIOR,' Mollie Hemingway."
After quoting right-wing broadcasters disingenuously summing up Archer's testimony, Trump moaned that he was being treated unfairly.
"This is really bad news for Biden, which means I will probably be Indicted again, soon, in order to kill the News Cycle!!!" Trump posted. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."