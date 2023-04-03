Trump's lawyers are terrified of what he'll say if cameras are allowed in the court: analyst

Reporters are trying to ask New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, the officer presiding over former President Donald Trump's arraignment tomorrow, to waive a state law that forbids cameras from the courtroom. But among those asking him to refuse to waive the law and prohibit the arraignment from being broadcast are the former president's own lawyers.
That's for very good reason from their perspective, argued political analyst Gloria Borger on CNN Monday, as their client is a loose cannon who plays to the cameras and has already publicly attacked the judge himself.
"What do you make of the Trump team's arguing against broadcasting Trump's arraignment tomorrow?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
'Well, I think that, and what they, said, Wolf, was that it would turn the events into a circus," said Borger. "And of course, there's a touch of irony ... I think the real reason is that they know their client and they know what could happen if Trump is in front of television cameras."
The lawyers, Borger, argued, are "probably a little bit afraid" of what would happen with a televised Trump arraignment, "because A) they don't know what's going to go on in the courtroom, and B) they don't know how their client is going to behave or what their client is going to say."
"I think they want to keep the ad-libbing in front of a camera down to a minimum," Borger added.
Watch the segment below or at this link.
