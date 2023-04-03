Trump's lawyers are terrified of what he'll say if cameras are allowed in the court: analyst

"How foolish we look in the eyes of the world," Cohen added, "that a former president is now being indicted and has to put on this entire charade of coming from Florida to New York, eight or nine SUVs shutting down the Van Wyck to get to New York, et cetera. For what? So that tomorrow he can appear for an arraignment. It's an embarrassment to the office of the presidency."

"I was thinking, you know, they're here on the attack, and they are trying to, as they did with the insurrection, they're trying to confuse, trick, or lie to millions of people who might end up believing them," Melber said. "That this is 'out of the blue,' this is selective prosecution. Where did this come from? I want to know, how you feel about that if they say this is 'out of the blue,' Mr. Weisselberg is in jail, you served time. The cases are different. There is a trail of convictions, including the Trump Org. Can you take seriously your former fellow travelers who say this is 'out of the blue'?"

Cohen said he couldn't. He went on to lament how "disgusted" he was by members of Congress trying to give Trump whatever cover he needs.

"I've been telling you exactly who Donald Trump is and what transpired here," said Cohen. "As you just stated, these individuals do not want to hear the truth. They are so deeply engrained into this cult of Donald J. Trump that now, allegedly, they've sent him $7 million. Now, this reminds me so much of the personal financial statements where he said 'I'm worth $6 billion. Actually, I'm worth $7 billion,' then it becomes $10 billion. I don't believe this $7 million raised."

The comment was a reference to Trump claiming that since being indicted he's been able to raise $7 million from supporters eager to help him.

Cohen called it just another distraction that makes Trump feel popular.

"What he is trying to do is show everybody how popular he is. This is all part of the Trump ruse, 'look how popular I am!'" said Cohen. "People sending me money because I'm asking them to. They are my supporters. It is not just $4 million. Now it's up to $7 million."

Melber wondered whether it was true, that he is making so much money and there is so much support when there aren't more people in the streets of New York or outside of Trump Tower to greet him.

"They certainly weren't. That was — I don't know, looked like a bake sale at a high school football game," Cohen said of Trump's fans.

Melber wondered if Trump supporters are deterred by the Jan. 6 prosecutions or if they simply don't care about him anymore.

Cohen thinks it's the latter.

See the conversation in the video below or at this link.