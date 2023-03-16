How looming charges against Trump could plunge 2024 GOP primaries into chaos

When Jeb Bush ran for president in 2015 he famously called Donald Trump a “chaos candidate” who’d be a “chaos president.”

Little did the former Florida governor know, Trump could also turn out to be a chaos criminal defendant.

That’s according to new reporting from Axios warning that impending indictments against the ex-president threaten to plunge the 2024 campaign into chaos.

Legal experts believe an indictment in New York over alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels is likely imminent.

Trump is also facing a Georgia grand jury investigation over election interference) and Department of Justice probes over the handling of classified documents and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The former president has vowed to stay in the race regardless of whether he’s indicted, and if recent history is any guide, there’s no indication that allegations of impropriety have hurt the former president politically.

Axios notes that Trump’s poll numbers saw an uptick after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for classified documents, and after both impeachment proceedings.

"[I]f they bring this case, I believe this will catapult him into the White House," Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said Tuesday of the case facing Trump in New York during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

According to a Vice News report, the outcome of a “prosecution primary” may be difficult to predict.

“Would criminal charges actually hurt Trump’s chances at winning the GOP nomination or will his ride-or-die supporters stick with him?” the Vice News report asks.

“In the prosecution primary, it’s Trump vs the law, with no historical precedent for what follows.”

