Trump's 'massive legal traffic jam' could create a 'scheduling nightmare'

With the possibility that Donald Trump's Manhattan grand jury indictment could be followed by several others before the year is out, Vice's Greg Walters suggested the former president could be so caught up with strategy sessions with his lawyers, depositions and court appearances that they could create havoc with scheduling campaign appearances.

In fact, he noted, given Trump's penchant for excessive motions and appeals, his cases "might even stretch well past the Nov. 5, 2024 election."

On Thursday Trump was slammed with a sealed indictment that reportedly contains over 30 charges. The Daily Beast is reporting it may lead to a complete overhaul of the former president's defense which has reportedly been in the works for weeks.

Should Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis indict the former president for election tampering in the 2020 election, and special counsel Jack Smith move quickly on two different investigations of Trump regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection and classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago that could result in obstruction of justices charges, he would be facing "a massive legal traffic jam," Walters wrote.

"The incredible volume of Trump’s legal issues creates a problem for prosecutors and litigants hoping to secure verdicts before the election. Trump will have to manage (and pay) multiple legal teams, while taking time to huddle with each of them to make decisions, and also campaign around the country," he wrote.

The report adds, "Each trial would likely take weeks, or even months, creating a scheduling nightmare if they continue to pile up. The cases could easily continue through voting in the GOP primaries in early 2024."