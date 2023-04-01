'So what?' Major GOP donor says Trump indictment changes nothing — either way
With pundits and Republicans claiming the indictment of Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will only boost his 2024 presidential prospects, not everyone on the conservative side sees a criminal indictment as a positive game-changer for the embattled former president.

According to a report from the New York Times, Trump's rivals for the 2024 presidential nod have not only balked at using it to their advantage -- for now -- but have lined up behind Trump and expressed outrage at the historic indictment, which can only end up increasing his chances of skating through the primary.

The report went on to add that Trump's team was surprised at the outpouring of support and he was urged by them to thank them -- but to no avail so far.

As much as the former president has solidified the GOP ranks behind him -- with the exception of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) being conspicuously silent -- big-money donors are reportedly not flocking to jump back on the Trump train.

As the Times reported, "One major donor, who is not yet committed to a 2024 candidate, doubted that the indictment would sway many deep-pocketed Republicans who have already made up their mind one way or the other about Mr. Trump, calling it a 'so what?' moment."

A top GOP strategist also suggested that the outrage by Trump zealots that the indictment is "political" won't move the needle for independent voters who stayed away from voting for the former president in droves in 2020 and contributed to his loss to Joe Biden.

According to the Times, "Mike DuHaime, a veteran Republican strategist, wrote on Twitter that Mr. Trump’s indictment 'wins back absolutely zero voters who left him between 2016 and 2020,'"

“No independent who voted for Biden thinks Trump is a martyr or victim suddenly worthy of support,” Mr. DuHaime wrote.

