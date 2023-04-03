A Fox News panel on Monday was filled with dire predictions for the future of the American republic if former President Donald Trump is jailed for making illegal hush-money payments to an adult film star.

During a discussion on Harris Faulkner's program about Trump's impending indictment, panelist Gerri Willis predicted that Trump's arrest and potential imprisonment would have a chilling effect on others who are contemplating careers in politics.

"I think you're going to face more of a lack of leadership because of what's going on right now," she declared. "People are not going to want to run for office if this is where it goes!"

At this point, multiple panelists chimed in to agree that political candidates would refrain from running knowing they could face prison time for paying off mistresses.

READ MORE: A shadowy group's 'doomsday device' could put Trump back in the White House: analysis

"Nobody would want to do that!" Willis continued. "You know, you’re not making a lot of money. The downsides are so much bigger than the possible upsides. So we are kind of signing our own death warrant!"

In addition to being the first former president to be criminally indicted, Trump was also the first president to have been impeached in the House of Representatives on two separate occasions: Once for trying to shake down the government of Ukraine for dirt on President Joe Biden and again for inciting a riot at the United States Capitol shortly after being defeated by Biden.

Watch the video below or at this link.





