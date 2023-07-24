Jack Smith may not be done with indictments — even if Trump gets charged this week: expert

Former President Donald Trump appears increasingly likely to be indicted in the Justice Department special counsel investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But that might not be the end of it — a number of associates and supporters of Trump also have potential legal exposure, from far-right legal advisers like John Eastman to false electors in states all over the country.

According to CNN legal analyst Paula Reid, the investigation could continue well past the indictment of the former president — with more hearings and witnesses building a case against even more people.

"What can you tell us about the timeline for this grand jury?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer. "There has to be another grand jury vote and meeting before there's an indictment."

"That's right," Reid agreed. "This grand jury typically meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Last Thursday was the deadline for former President Trump to appear. He passed on that opportunity."

It's unclear exactly when an indictment against the former president will come down — it might even happen later this week. However, Reid noted, "Even if we see an indictment of former President Trump this week, I think we definitely expect this investigation will continue likely for months. We have pretty significant witnesses. They're not coming in for several weeks now. We also saw this in Mar-a-Lago. They indicted the former president and Walt Nauta. But then their investigation continues."

The upshot, said Reid, is that "if the former president is indicted this week, it may not be the final indictment in this case."

