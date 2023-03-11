'100 times out of 100 an indictment is coming next': Former federal prosecutor says of Trump news
Donald Trump -- (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

The revelations from the New York Times report about possible criminal charges coming down the pike for former President Donald Trump sent legal analysts searching for more specifics to conclude what's happening at the New York District Attorney's Office.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Friday, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman explained that Trump could claim "witch hunt" all he wants, but he's never been indicted on criminal charges.

"Even if he goes to testify, Joy, it's too late," said Litman. "They have already made the decision, and it would just be a suicide mission where he would try. Very few defendants would take that opportunity and Donald Trump would not be one of them. stranger things have happened, but I'm confident in saying an indictment is coming, and soon. I don't believe it when they say the Trump lawyers won't try to talk. No chance Trump goes in to testify. The Trump lawyers may still try to meet to talk [DA Alvin] Bragg out of it. That could take a week or two. Otherwise, this and the other big signal, as you just reported, [Michael] Cohen testifying on Monday, that's the final step. And then you give Trump the chance. He won't take it. It is 100 times out of 100 a sign that an indictment is coming next."

Nick Akerman compared it to Watergate, saying that in the case of Richard Nixon, he managed to walk away. In the case of Trump, neither he nor any of his allies are in the presidency. It's possible that Trump could make a deal with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to step out of the 2024 race if DeSantis agrees to pardon him, however, but there's no indication that's on the table yet.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker arrested after wild video shows him raging at snowplow in New Hampshire

Still, Akerman said that there's no way that Trump is going to be able to run a successful campaign if he's indicted. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) disagrees, saying on Twitter Thursday that he thinks Trump will make tons of money off of the indictment by saying that he's the victim and liberals are coming after him and by extension, MAGA voters.

"I don't care what he says about still running for president," Akerman continued. "Being under an indictment is not a positive resume builder. And you're going to find that other people who have been holding back, most notably Vice President [Mike] Pence and Mr. [Mike] Pompeo and others, are suddenly going to jump into the race because they're going to feel a lot more confident that they have a chance. Because I think at that point, what U.S. congressmen are going to want to run for re-election in 2024 with the head of the ticket under indictment? I mean, it's not only unprecedented, but politically it's going to be disastrous for the rest of the ticket right down to dog catcher."

See the full discussion below or at the link here.

'100 times out of 100 an indictment is coming next' www.youtube.com

SmartNews