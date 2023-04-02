'He is scared': Trump biographer says Donald can't process his fear — and that's why he's freaking out online

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, a former biographer of Donald Trump's explained that there's no real psychological or emotional understanding of what it means to be held accountable for anything.
"Donald has no history of that will allow him to process what's going on. He has gotten away with crimes and wrongdoing, everything from plying 12, 13, and 14-year-old children to gamble in his casinos, by giving them liquor and limousines and rooms in his, and being involved up to his eyeballs with a major international cocaine trafficker for which he did major favors — to getting away with lying under oath in some proceedings. So, here, Donald is very aware that he is at risk. He simply doesn't know how to process that. So, he is scared you are seeing his fear and his growing fear in the things he's posting to Truth Social and the comments he's making in public."
Johnston and other Trump experts, along with his niece Dr. Mary Trump, have analyzed the former president and noted that never in his life has he been held accountable for anything. His father always bailed him out. With every business failure he experienced, his father fixed the situation and gave him even more money.
Despite multiple allegations against Trump over the years, this is the first time he has personally been charged with a crime. There are civil matters and lawsuits he's faced, but nothing that was a felony. Meanwhile, Trump is facing charges in Fulton County, Georgia, and from special counsel Jack Smith for his role on Jan. 6 and the theft of government documents. That piece is the most significant case, Johnston claimed.
"The other is Donald stealing national security documents," continued Johnston, "which the court record indicates included material that would allow someone to identify undercover agents or our assets — the assets being someone inside the Kremlin speaking out to the intelligence services. And that is a very serious matter for Trump. But he's going to want to focus instead on what Donald regards as the illegitimate prosecution of him. Understand, to Donald, he should not be prosecuted. He has not done anything wrong. Donald once said he never asked God for forgiveness because he's never done anything in his life that would require him to ask forgiveness."
See the comments in the video below or at the link here.
