Trump is 'very anxious' about being finger-printed and asking for bail in Manhattan: NYT's Haberman

During an appearance on CNN's"State of the Union," the New York Times' Maggie Haberman claimed that, despite all of his bravado, Donald Trump is not looking forward to being indicted in Manhattan if District Attorney Alvin Brag has enough on him for paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Just 24 hours after the former president posted on Truth Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday, CNN host Jake Tapper asked Haberman how Trump is dealing with the looming indictment reportedly coming this week.

"What can you tell us about how Trump is handling this situation?" the CNN host pressed.

"Look, Jake, he's very anxious about the prospect of being indicted for a couple of reasons," she began. "Yes, two things can be true at once: he is aware that there are reasons to believe this could help him politically, we have heard a lot about this morning already, but he does not want to face getting arrested, which is what happens when you get indicted."

"You get fingerprinted, you get brought in, you have to ask for bail," she elaborated. "None of that is something that he's excited about."

"He and his folks, his political folks are preparing for a huge blitz politically to push back on the Manhattan district attorney. You saw that start yesterday, although I don't think his Truth Social post yesterday calling for protests was part of a grand plan."

"But I think that is separate from what you're going to see legally. and while I know that his folks are suggesting that this is a weak case, they don't actually know what the evidence is," she added. What it is is trivial compared to the other inquiries. that doesn't mean there won't be a conviction, and they have to be mindful of that."

Watch below or at the link: