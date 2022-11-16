The View's Sunny Hostin says Trump indictment is coming in 30-90 days — cites DOJ sources

Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for 2024 a full two years ahead of the election and the co-hosts of "The View" had a lot of opinions about it on Wednesday.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said ahead of the announcement that the reason Trump wanted to announce so quickly after the midterms was that he thought it would make things more difficult for the Justice Department to indict him.

Activists have lamented that waiting for an indictment has left them hopeless. But according to "The View's" Sunny Hostin, sources she knows inside the Justice Department said that an indictment is coming down for Trump in the next 30 to 90 days.

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed she's heard the same thing from her sources.

The co-hosts ridiculed Trump's announcement speech, noting how slow and boring it seemed.

"He looked like he was about to fall asleep, didn't he? He was, like, we...... will ......win," said Joy Behar. "Good thing MyPillow guy was there to help with his head."

"He's channeling low energy Jeb," said Ana Navarro, citing the disparaging nickname that Trump gave Jeb Bush in 2016.

"Yes, and he's kind of like a defeated Mussolini sort of guy, right? The pillow guy was one of the bigger names in attendance. There were no GOP bigwigs there, and the only one who was there is Madison Cawthorn who's not even in office anymore, is he? He showed up. It was so sad. My heart breaks for poor Donald. Not!" said Behar.

But it was Navarro that said despite the mockery she hopes that people don't dismiss Trump and the seriousness of his candidacy.

"I have to tell you part of me wants to be with you laughing, but part of me -- I've seen this movie before. And so, you know, Rupert Murdoch doesn't matter," said Navarro. "GOP donors don't matter. What matters and what's going to make the decisions are Republican base voters who voted for trump before. So I'll tell you before, I made the mistake many other Republicans made in 2016 of not taking Trump seriously. I'm not making that mistake twice. I've got to tell you all, don't get numb to it. Don't laugh about it. We beat him once. We can beat him twice if we have to because he belongs in the big house, not the White House, and under no circumstance can Americans get exhausted and not fight hard as hell so this guy is nowhere near the presidency ever, ever, ever again."

Watch video below or at this link.