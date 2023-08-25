'Precisely what Trump's defense team doesn't want': Sidney Powell seeks speedy trial

Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday filed a speedy trial demand in Fulton County in connection with the Georgia election conspiracy case, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tamar Hallerman.

Powell was among 19 people along with the former president indicted last week on allegations of a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

Powell is the second co-defendant to demand a speed trial, Hallerman notes. Ken Chesebro’s request was granted and his case is scheduled to start Oct. 23, a date put forth by prosecutor Fani Willis.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Powell played a pivotal role in efforts to overturn the election results in several states, PBS reports.

"Powell is also believed to be one of the six co-conspirators listed in the Justice Department’s indictment of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Though Trump is the only person charged in the indictment, the other co-conspirators, who are not yet named in the indictment, could still face charges," the report said.

Reporter Greg Bluestein shared the news, commenting, "Precisely what Trump's defense team doesn't want --- to speed up the proceedings."