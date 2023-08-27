'I can't go': Trump blows up on prosecutors for keeping him from attending PGA event in Scotland

On Sunday afternoon Donald Trump pitched a fit that his legal problems are keeping him from attending a golf tournament being held at his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Taking to his Truth Social account, the former president claimed "I can't go" and blamed it on the "Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists" who are ruining his golf enjoyment.
According to the former president who is facing four separate indictments and a handful of civil lawsuits, "I have the Staysure Senior PGA Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can’t go. I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists."
He then added, "I wouldn’t want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal 'magic' on unsuspecting Republican 'leaders' who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. BUT WE WILL WIN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Earlier in the day Trump snarled at Fox News over a 2024 Republican Party presidential poll that excluded him.