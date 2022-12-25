'A race to the prosecutors' office' for Trump's inner circle seeking deals after J6 report: former DOJ official

During an appearance of MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Department of Justice official Harry Litman called the report issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection "a goldmine" for DOJ prosecutors and said it likely has set off a rush by members of Donald Trump's inner circle heading to the DOJ to swing a deal before the others show up.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Litman claimed the report contained multiple tips and possible leads that could blossom into criminal investigations.

Asked about evidence about how deeply Trump's people were involved in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the attorney said what is contained in the report should be cause for concern by anyone whose name was mentioned.

"One of the big takeaways from the report is that the length of the conspiracy beginning even before the election when [Roger] Stone and [Steve] Bannon said, 'We don't care, we're going to say an F-U and we won,' and going after the election with phony fundraising."

"The length of it and the breadth of, it's amazing the numbers of contacts, of fake electors, as you're saying, there is so much to work with," he continued. "So that said, I would say there are six, ten, really very-well-suited potential cooperating defendants normally in a setting like this."

"It's a race to the prosecutors' office for them because there is a real advantage to being first," he elaborated. "This, like so much else with Trump is kind of a unique situation. Will they actually be the 'et, tu, Rudy?' persons."

"Giuliani is a problematic defendant for a number of reasons, mainly, not to mention he's kind of crazy you know," he quipped. "Mark Meadows and [John] Eastman, and [Jeffrey] Clark, and others are really tailor-made to be cooperators here and there are plenty of co-conspirators to go around."

