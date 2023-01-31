Another person breaks into Mar-a-Lago

Court filings from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida revealed that another person was arrested for sneaking into Mar-a-Lago where former President Donald Trump lives.

The man, 25-year-old Joshua Warnock was observed entering the area on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m. and "walking up the pool deck staircase adjacent to the family suite."

The complaint, reported by WFLX, explains that Warnock was “insisting he needed to speak with FPOTUS Trump." He was escorted off of the grounds by police after refusing to leave.

Warnock then returned at approximately 6 p.m. where he said he “climbed up a big step” to try to connect with Trump a second time. Warnock’s lawyer said she had “concerns about his mental health."

The case comes after Donald Trump was found to have top secret and classified documents at the luxurious resort that were accessible to members, but the club has also been infiltrated by several people, including a woman who was armed with digital spying equipment.