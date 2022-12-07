On Tuesday, following the conviction of the Trump Organization on over a dozen criminal offenses as part of a tax fraud scheme, Andrew Prokop wrote for Vox that former President Donald Trump has far more worrisome legal concerns headed his way.

"Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes. The charges were specifically about whether the company properly paid taxes related to 'fringe benefits' that its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg received as part of his salary. Trump himself was not charged," wrote Prokop. "Weisselberg, who initially was charged with the company, struck a plea deal with prosecutors in August and testified at this trial, but he did not implicate Trump himself in any wrongdoing. An attorney for Trump said the company would appeal the verdict."

This result is "embarrassing" for the former president, Prokop wrote — however, it is far from the most dangerous litigation coming Trump's way.

"Trump has lately found himself in a much more dangerous legal morass, with both federal and state prosecutors building cases against him," wrote Prokop. "One enormous threat to Trump is the Justice Department’s investigation of his attempt to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. This probe ramped up in intensity over the course of this year, and dozens of Trump aides and associates are under scrutiny. Recently, Trump lost a legal battle to prevent lawyers who worked in his White House counsel’s office from testifying to a Washington, DC, grand jury."

Other major investigations against Trump include the national security investigation of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago, and the state investigation by Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis into the plot to overturn the Georgia election, in which Trump is considered to have serious legal exposure. Any one of these investigations could potentially lead to charges for the former president.

"Even [Alvin] Bragg’s Manhattan district attorney’s office is getting involved again, having recently refocused on the long-dormant investigation of whether Trump violated the law by secretly paying adult film actor Stormy Daniels so she wouldn’t allege an affair with him before the 2016 election," noted the report. All of which poses a far greater threat to Trump than the prosecution of his family business.