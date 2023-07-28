New indictment forces Judge Cannon to let Trump tape into evidence

Reacting to a new report that Donald Trump has been hit with more charges tied to obstruction of justice related to hiding top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, a visibly upset Michael Steele lashed out at the Republican Party for not abandoning the former president when they had the chance previously.



Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the former chair of the Republican National Committee predicted major problems for the GOP once the 2024 general election rolls around.



After "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist ticked off the avalanche of indictments engulfing the former president, Steele jumped in to ask Republicans what will it take for them to dump Trump.



With Trump now facing 40 federal charges in Florida, with more expected to come in Washing D.C. and possibly New Jersey, Steele began by addressing followers of the former president.

"In light of everything you know, everything you've heard, everything you've read, presumably you've been reading these indictments with the rest of America, -- you've been watching what prosecutors have been doing and what they've been saying -- why can't you let go?" he exclaimed. "What is it about him that holds you so tightly to him that you can't let go? What would it take for you to let go and move on?"



"No president in history, in history, has held the American people, but more importantly, the political leadership of the party so tightly. Why can't you let go? What will it take? Just tell us what it would take and we will all do that thing, we'll help you let go," he continued. "But they don't want to. I think that's at a nub of it. There's too much money being made, there's too much grift going on there's too much power at stake. It's too many things that they value much more than the Constitution, the rule of law, the institutions that uphold this nation and keep it moving forward -- that's why they won't let go."



"You know, I get the media and some in the political class who want to keep walking down the lane, whistling, thinking this is all going to turn out normal and it is going to be all okay -- it ain't, it ain't," he added. "2024 is going to be a you-know-what-show at the behest and on the demands of Donald Trump," he stated before warning, "So, yeah, I don't think indictments, you know, or anything else are going to make this thing go away."



