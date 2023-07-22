Trump is 'a federal problem': Ex-prosecutor shows why Jack Smith's case must go first

A former federal prosecutor on Friday suggested that local district attorneys put their cases against Donald Trump on hold so federal prosecutors can do the heavy lifting.

Glenn Kirschner during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut with Joy Reid” noted that federal prosecutors have resources that dwarf those of local jurisdictions.

“The prevailing wisdom is the feds will ordinarily try to go to trial first,” Kirschner said. “Now that is no disrespect intended to state prosecutors district attorneys. But I think everybody recognizes that the federal government has more resources. The federal government has an unrivaled conviction rate. I can argue both sides of whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, but they do because they only take the strongest cases to trial." Trump has already been indicted by special counsel Jack Smith in the Florida classified documents case and in New York State by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on allegations he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels to hide an illicit affair.

He is also the target of a Smith probe in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election and in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on allegations of election interference.

“I have a feeling the district attorneys might be happy to lay back and let the feds go first,” Kirschner said.

“I’ve always maintained that even though Donald Trump committed lots of state crimes and lots of federal crimes, he's a federal problem, and a federal problem can only be solved with a federal prosecution, though I am thrilled that Fani Willis is in the game and Bragg is in the game.

“They're vindicating important rights of the citizens in their jurisdictions. But there's going to have to be some communication to prioritize Donald Trump's criminal trials.”

Watch the video below or click the link.