Judge Chutkan 'can lock Trump up' in 'very extreme scenario' if he defies her orders: CNN legal analyst

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Friday warned former President Donald Trump that he could be jailed ahead of his trial for allegedly conspiring to defraud the United States, although he conceded that there was a very, very small chance of this happening.
During a panel discussion of Trump's legal troubles, Honig said he would not at all be surprised if Trump refused to obey restrictions placed on the sharing of evidence that Judge Tanya Chutkan would likely place on him in the near future.
If and when that happens, said Honig, Chutkan can impose punishments on the former president.
"What can the judge do? She can impose restrictions, she can change his bail conditions," he said. "This won't happen but, in a very extreme scenario, you can lock the defendant up pending trial. If a defendant is out on bail, as Donald Trump is now, or on his own recognizance, and he violates a judge's order, a judge can absolutely do that in a normal case."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'I’ve never seen anything like it': Trump trial judge Cannon accused of bungling another case
Honig emphasized, however, that this scenario "is not going to happen here," despite the fact that Trump is likely to continue making personal attacks against Judge Chutkan and special counsel Jack Smith.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Judge Chutkan 'can lock Trump up' in 'very extreme scenario' if he violates her orderswww.youtube.com