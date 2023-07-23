Trump could 'double his current number of indictments' if charged for Jan. 6: Neal Katyal

Former United States Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicted to MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart on Saturday that ex-President Donald Trump could "double" the dozens of criminal indictments that he is already facing if Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, or state prosecutors charge him for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
"All we know is some leaks about a reported target letter that Donald Trump has himself confirmed. Now, a target letter is not something that is required to be sent to every potential target, and you certainly don't need to list every conceivable charge that you're thinking about as a prosecutor when you send someone a target letter. But it's a pretty good clue," Katyal said.
Trump announced last Tuesday that Smith had notified him just days earlier that additional legal woes are likely forthcoming.
Katyal noted that "we know that Jack Smith is thinking of an indictment that at least has these three statutes that you were talking about with [retired Senator] Claire [McCaskill (D-Missouri)]. Could there be more? Absolutely. Could one of them drop out? Absolutely as well."
Katyal also emphasized that "We're talking here about federal charges. We're talking about what Jack Smith, the special counsel, is going to bring on behalf of the United States Justice Department. There's also a separate set of investigations going on in Georgia and perhaps other states about Trump's fraud around January 6th, the fake electors plot, and stuff like that. So you could see Trump facing, for the same basic conduct, trials going on in Georgia at the state level and with Jack Smith at the federal level, conceivably in Washington, DC. I think the bottom line here is I think it's quite clear that Donald Trump is going to double his current number of indictments in the near future."
