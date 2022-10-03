Trump threatens to sue Jan. 6 Committee for not investigating vote fraud claims debunked by his own officials

On Monday night, in a series of posts to his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump touted his new $475 million lawsuit against CNN for calling his election conspiracy theories "the Big Lie" — and vowed to take it even further by suing the House January 6 Select Committee next.
"We may bring appropriate action against the Unselect Committee of January 6th because, notwithstanding overwhelming evidence, they REFUSED to investigate the massive Presidential Election Fraud which took place, but only investigate and harass the people and Patriots who complained and asked questions about it," wrote Trump. "The rigging and stealing of our Presidential Election was perhaps The Crime Of The Century, and look at what is happening to our Country now!"
There is no evidence of any kind that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Indeed, some of Trump's own former administration officials have explicitly debunked Trump's conspiracy theories, including ex-Attorney General William Barr, who went so far as to call the pro-Trump voter fraud documentary 2,000 Mules "singularly unimpressive."
Trump went on in another post to blame everyone but himself for the January 6 attack.
"The Unselect Committee has refused to acknowledge, as was done by the Biden Inspector General at the Department of Defense, and others, that days ahead of January 6th, I recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout the Country," wrote Trump. "That offer of National Guard was rejected by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Mayor Bowser of Washington, D.C. — the law requires their request, they failed to make one, and in turn failed the Country."
Most of Trump's claim is false. Mayor Muriel Bowser did in fact request the National Guard, Pelosi did not reject an offer of the National Guard, she didn't have any authority over Guard movements in the first place, and Trump didn't activate the Guard at all on January 6, with them being deployed only after former Vice President Mike Pence intervened and went outside the chain of command to order them to help.