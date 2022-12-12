J6 committee teases how the final report will nail Donald Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) teased some of the details that will be in the final report from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, Raskin explained that the most important piece of the report will detail how the attack would never have happened, nor could it have happened, without Donald Trump. The committee will send Justice Department referrals in the coming weeks along with the full report.

"Everything that took place during the impeachment trial was based on public statements and public records, for example, Donald Trump's speech inciting the crowd to go 'fight like hell or you won't have a country anymore,'" recalled Raskin. "And all of that clearly added up to incitement to insurrection, as was found by majorities in both the House and in the Senate. But what we've been able to do on the Jan. 6th select committee is to interview more than 1,000 witnesses, collect more than a million pages worth of documents, and all of the details documenting that Donald Trump's role was far more central to these events than merely inciting them."

The example he had goes all the way back to the beginning when Donald Trump sent out a tweet asking people to come to Washington on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. Raskin explained it was the exact time the Constitution called for the House and Senate to meet in the Joint Session of Congress.

"We have been able to show in the hearings and we're going to be able to show in a lot manufacture vivid and striking detail in our report precisely how Donald Trump put the whole plan together and those people who were materially assisting him along the way," he continued.

Wallace recalled that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read, verbatim, from the criminal code ahead of a hearing in which the witnesses would present evidence to allege that Trump committed such a crime.

"This was clearly an attempt to interfere with a federal proceeding, but it was a lot of other things, too," Raskin explained. "I mean, it was an attempt to overthrow an election, to defraud the public, it was an effort to shut down the U.S. government and people are going to jail for seditious conspiracy. Seditious conspiracy means a conspiracy to overthrow or put down the government of the United States or to interfere with the operation of its laws and there are numerous people now who have been convicted of that and who have pleaded guilty to that."

