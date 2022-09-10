Trump Jr posts more of the hunting trophy pics that reportedly embarrass his father
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump and a dead alligator / Donald Trump, Jr. on Facebook

New York real estate heir Donald Trump, Jr. and former San Francisco First Lady Kimberly Guilfoyle traveled to Louisiana to kill alligators and post trophy pictures of the carcasses to social media.

Trump, Jr. posted pictures to Instagram of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's 12th annual gator hunt.

The former president's namesake son posted pictures to Instagram showing five dead alligators and him riding in a boat with a large revolver strapped to his chest.

Trump, Jr. has also hunted endangered sheep in Mongolia, pregnant prairie dogs in Montana, and ended up in a felony poaching scandal in Utah after his paid guide reportedly baited a black bear with pastries.

In his 2020 book Disloyal: A Memoir, longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen wrote that Donald Trump was disgusted with his sons' trophy hunting.

Cohen wrote, "'What the f*ck is wrong with you?' Trump screamed at his son, according to Cohen. 'You think you’re a big man sitting on the rocks and then boom! You kill some f*cking animal? Then you drag your brother into this bullsh*t? Why the f*ck would you post photos like that? Get the f*ck out of my office.'"

Trump, Jr. reportedly left the room with his "head downcast."



EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this piece worked for Gavin Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign when Guilfoyle was married to the California Democrat. The campaign was successful, Guilfoyle went on to be first lady of San Francisco. The two divorced in 2006; Newsom currently serves as governor of California while Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for over a decade.



