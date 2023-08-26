Trump's lawyers can expect a major loss when they face Judge Chutkan on Monday: former prosecutor

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed Donald Trump's lawyers can expect their proposal to delay their client's trial into 2026 to be burned to the ground by U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday.
Speaking with the host, he agreed with her assertion and that of co-panelist Hugo Lowell of the Guardian, that the motion from the former president's lawyers was blatantly "ludicrous."
"Glenn, you and I have tried cases in federal court, asking for a trial date as far out as April 2026 is not only laughable, but ludicrous. What do you expect to see on Monday with Judge Chutkan?" host Phang prompted.
"Katie, it was not a reasonable ask, and frankly I think that that will make Judge Chutkan's decision it little bit easier," Kirschner replied. "This is not a legitimate lawyering that's going on by Donald Trump's criminal defense attorneys. It feels more like they're acting as assistant campaign chairmen to Donald Trump."
"So listen, if the most reasonable voice in the room is [special counsel] Jack Smith and his team of federal prosecutors, and I believe that those are the reasonable voices, then Judge Chutkan is likely going to go with their recommendation."
"I suspect you are going to see Tanya Chutkan to set a trial date for sometime in early 2024 so that this case can be resolved well in advance of the November 2024 presidential election," he predicted.
