Trump lawyer's accelerated Georgia trial will give the ex-president a taste of what awaits him: legal expert
Ken Chesebro (Fulton County mugshot)

Appearing early Friday morning with MSNBC host Ali Vitali, legal analyst Anna Bower predicted Donald Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro will likely get his wish and have his trial in Georgia — on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results — sped up.

As Bower explained, Chesebro, who is accused of orchestrating the plan to pull together fake electors in an effort to steal the election, has demanded a speedy trial which led Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to ask Judge Scott McAfee to set an Oct. 23 date.

According to the analyst, Chesebro’scase will likely be separated from his 18 co-defendants including the former president and that will allow them to see what the Atlanta DA has in store for them when they go to trial.

"So Judge McAfee has said at this time he's only setting that October 23, 2023 date as to Chesebro and not to Trump at this time, so I think what we will see play out over the next week as there are more legal developments here, we'll see potentially Judge McAfee making some judgment calls whether or not to sever or separate people like trump who do not want to join Chesebro's speedy trial demand," Bower explained.

"So it's possible that Chesebro could be tried by himself separately from all 19 of these, excuse me, all 18 of the remaining codefendants. and that would be pretty interesting to see how all of that plays out because, you know, he could be tried months before these other folks," she elaborated. "And those defense attorneys are going to get a good look at what the potential defenses are, how the pretrial, you know, motions play out. So there's going to be a lot of gaming here as we go forward."

