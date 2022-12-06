Trump mocked over latest guilty ruling: There's going to be 'a lot of ketchup on the walls' at Mar-a-Lago

While there have been legitimate legal analyses about the verdict in Manhattan Tuesday and what it means for future fraud cases, some responded the news about the Trump Organization's convictions concerned for condiments.
While testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, the former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed Donald Trump had a tendency to throw his food.
“There was ketchup dripping down the wall and a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Hutchinson testified, noting that White House staff nearby said the president was “extremely angry” after Bill Barr's interview saying there was no voter fraud. She said she got a towel and tried to help wipe the ketchup off of the wall with the president's personal valet.
The color commentary has become a running joke about Donald Trump for every piece of bad news the former president faces.
IN OTHER NEWS: Rudy Giuliani requests break in ethics hearing as he's hit with impeaching evidence
Such was the case on Tuesday when the ex-president's company was found guilty on 17 charges involving tax fraud and sketchy business practices. The word "ketchup" started trending among liberal Twitter while the "Trump Organization" was trending nationally.
Snarky activist Jeff Tiedrich started the ketchup talk early after it was announced that the Jan. 6 committee was readying to refer some for criminal prosecution at the Justice Department.
"I hope they've hidden the ketchup at Mar-a-Lago. WILL BE WILD," he mocked.
Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper agreed, noting that the ketchup was likely "flying."
"I feel badly for the cleaning staff who will be stuck cleaning up all of that ketchup tonight," agreed Twitter user Maverick.
Author and lawyer Howard Altman also sent a message to Mar-a-Lago to "brace for ketchup."
"Breaking: shortage of ketchup at MAL area supermarkets. No reason ascertained as yet," quipped former assistant U.S. Attorney for the SDNY, Richard Signorelli.
Humor columnist for USA Today, Rex Huppke, announced, "BREAKING: South Florida under emergency 'ketchup tsunami' warning."
Cartoons, memes and gifs then followed:
Trump Organization just found guilty on all counts of tax fraud, 17 in total The halls of Mar-a-Lago will be drip… https://t.co/YNvguBiAnL— Caitlin of County Kerry (@Caitlin of County Kerry) 1670361297
\u201cBREAKING! Lots and lots of ketchup bottles at Mar-A-Lago\u201d— DrDinD \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@DrDinD \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1670361220
\u201cAll of the ketchup is heading to Mar-a-lardo right now\u2026.\u201d— All Out Of Bubblegum (@All Out Of Bubblegum) 1670362682