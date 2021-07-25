Trump's influence with voters facing major test this week: report

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's attempt to be a kingmaker in the Republican party will be put to the test this week when a candidate he has endorsed faces a better-funded Republican who has support from the state's GOP leadership.

As issue is the special election in Texas on Tuesday for a seat representing the state's 6th Congressional District that features Trump's choice, Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, and Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Waxahachie), who has support from major Republicans in the Lone Star state.

According to Politico, "Trump's endorsement may be one of the most valuable things in Republican politics, but Ellzey has been able to outspend Wright in the race, bringing in over $1.2 million to Wright's $454,000 as of July 7. And while Wright has led Ellzey in several internal polls released by her campaign, uncertainty over exactly who will vote in a summer special election featuring two Republicans with similar ideological leanings means Ellzey can still hope for an upset come Tuesday."

With the report questioning, "how impactful Trump's backing remains for Republican candidates," it goes on to add that changes in the district could have some bearing on who wins.

"While Wright has leaned into her support from Trump, Ellzey has gotten some support from Democrats. Stephen Daniel, the Democratic nominee for the seat in 2020, tweeted that he would vote for Ellzey, though he stopped short of endorsing him" Politico is reporting. "Liberal voters could be an important factor in a district that grew in both racial diversity and Democratic vote share between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections — though it's unclear how many Democrats will turn out for a race without a Democrat on the ballot."

