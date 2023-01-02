Emails reveal it was well-known Trump would call for a march on the Capitol by Jan. 2

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election published all of the supplemental material that is referenced in the footnotes of the final report. Among the information cited was an email from Katrina Pierson, who was liaising between the campaign and the rally.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell posted the screen capture of it showing that it was well-known that Donald Trump would call on the crowd to march to the U.S. Capitol. When asked by the committee investigators, multiple witnesses, including Ali Alexander, refused to testify how they learned about the information. Alexander, for example, said simply he couldn't recall who told him that.

The details revealed by the supplemental materials also show that there are some remaining text messages that are redacted. There were other pieces of information on the GovInfo site, but they are marked they're not approved for public release.

The legal analyst for Rachel Maddow, Lisa Rubin, explained that there are a number of pages in transcripts of the witness testimony where there is a lot of white space. Among the things she thinks it could be is an example of information that is involved in an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department.

See the email below or at the link here: