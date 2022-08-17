‘You got problems’: Trump ridiculed over his inability to hire competent lawyers

Former President Donald Trump is having problems hiring attorneys as he faces investigations in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C. — and many find that to be hilarious.

"The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes," The Washington Post reported. "'Everyone is saying no,' said a prominent Republican lawyer, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations."

Trump attorney Alina Habba was the general counsel for a parking garage company.

"Ordinarily, the prestige and publicity of representing a former president, as well as the new and complex legal issues at stake in this case, would attract high-powered attorneys. But Trump’s search is being hampered by his divisiveness, as well as his reputation for stiffing vendors and ignoring advice," the newspaper reported. "'In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today it’s not the same,' said Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Trump who was convicted of tax evasion, false statements, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in 2018. 'He’s also a very difficult client in that he’s always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.'"

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported, "Trump is on his 7th/8th (?) legal team since becoming president, and finding a new one has been a challenge amid his desire to treat this as a short term PR issue as opposed to a longer term legal one

Former prosecutor Katie Phang tweeted, "Makes you wonder about the lawyers who *do* agree to represent him…"

Attorney Mark Zaid predicted, "Lawyers who act to undermine democracy will also be held accountable by the law."

Zaid noted one of Trump's current lawyers may be facing their own difficulties.

Zaid said "Trump's lawyer apparently signing a statement saying all material 'marked as classified' had been returned is absolutely key. In fact, it is that false assurance that, in my view, could lead to indictments."

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, "There’s no question that Trump desperately needs experienced, first-rate federal criminal defense attorney."

"It’s remarkable that a wealthy former President can’t find a single lawyer fitting that description who will take him on as a client," Mariotti noted.

"Seasoned lawyers won't touch this guy but seasoned politicians stick with him," wrote political scientist Seth Masket. "The big difference, of course, is that to defend Trump you often have to say things that aren't true. Lawyers get in trouble for doing that. Politicians not so much."

Former Ted Cruz speechwriter Amanda Carpenter said, "I’m imagining a scenario where Trump is appointed a public defender."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said, "when you can’t find a lawyer to represent you you got problems…"