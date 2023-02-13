Trump could be sunk by testimony — from his own lawyers: analyst
(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump is facing a new legal threat in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, wrote MSNBC's Jordan Rubin on Monday: grand jury testimony from his own lawyers.

"We learned recently that Trump lawyers Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran reportedly testified in special counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury probe into the former president’s handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago," wrote Rubin. "It’s one of the two probes Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to handle, the other being the Jan. 6 investigation, which is also progressing against the former president along with state probes in Georgia and New York."

This development, wrote Rubin, signifies that Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, "appears to be taking the step of determining the full extent of Trump’s potential obstruction."

As Rubin noted, a recent Wall Street Journal report on this testimony shows that Bobb — who has previously called Biden a "fake president" and claimed that malevolent forces are trying to "enslave" America — demanded Corcoran add a provision to the certification that the search for classified documents was completed that said the information was true "based upon the information that has been provided to me" — which would give her a window to blame other parties if that certification turned out to be false.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former Trump delegate switches from GOP to Democratic party

All of this is occurring as a separate special counsel is investigating classified documents found by President Joe Biden's lawyers at his old office, and as classified documents were also found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence — although, noted Rubin, "There's no reason for Biden and Pence to worry about charges based on what we know to date."

Trump has already admitted that he kept classification folders as "cool keepsakes" — and his lawyers have tried to argue for him that documents seized at Mar-a-Lago are "personal records", despite no indication he ever declassified the highly sensitive weapons and clandestine human sources information in them, or did anything that would justify their removal from the National Archives with him out of office.

SmartNews