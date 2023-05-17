Trump lawyer's resignation was 'the culmination of weeks of frustration': report
Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace. (Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com)

Attorney Tim Parlatore abruptly decided to step down as a Trump defense lawyer this week, and now reporter Hugo Lowell of The Guardian is starting to fill in some details about the reasons for his resignation.

Writing on Twitter, Lowell reports that Parlatore's letter was "the culmination of weeks of frustration over how he felt he was hamstrung" in trying to do his job in defending the former president in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of his handling of top-secret government documents.

Lowell then wrote a follow-up tweet specifying that Parlatore felt a keen sense of frustration at longtime Trump ally Boris Epshteyn's presence on the defense team.

"Parlatore has been frustrated with Boris Epshteyn for a long time and went down with Jim Trusty to Mar-a-Lago weeks ago to ask Trump that Boris be cut out of the MAL docs case," writes Lowell. "But Boris, a longtime trusted adviser to Trump, ended up outlasting him."

IN OTHER NEWS: Kari Lake witness bursts into tears for no apparent reason at Arizona election trial

Trump currently faces a slew of legal problems, including a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

SmartNews