Here's why Trump lawyers face 'big challenge' defending his cases: Ex-prosecutor
Donald Trump (center) in Manhattan courtroom (Photo by Steven Hirsch for AFP)

Donald Trump's team of lawyers will have a difficult time representing their client because the numerous criminal charges stacking up against the former president represent a "multi-front war," a former prosecutor said Saturday on CNN.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti appeared Saturday on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, and was asked about the challenges Trump's team will have in defending from a fourth indictment if one comes in from Georgia.

"As a starting point, one thing that people really underestimate or miss is how hard it is to defend a multi-front war in criminal defense. I have done it, myself personally," he said. "It is very, very challenging to represent a client that is facing criminal indictment on multiple fronts. While the prosecutor in this case, Fani Willis and her team, can focus like a laser on the -- what they need to do to get a conviction, Trump's team has to balance a bunch of different competing concerns."

Mariotti continues:

"In other words, if he makes a decision in this case, that can impact the other cases. The indictment she brings could have an impact, for example, witnesses who may testify elsewhere. Definitely a challenge for his team."

He added that this looming indictment is unique because it "is truly charging him with this conduct while president."

"It's an historic indictment. It's going to be a big challenge and it's yet another thing for Trump's team to deal with," the analyst added.

