Trump won't cover aides' January 6 legal bills — but is enlisting GOP lobbyist to do so: report

On Monday, CNN reported that former President Donald Trump's team is not going to use Trump's own wealth to cover the legal expenses of aides caught up in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation — but a prominent right-wing lobbyist is planning to do so, and the former president is coordinating the effort.

"While declining to use his own war chest to cover the sky-high legal bills that some of his current and former aides are facing, Trump's team has instead been working with American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp to determine which individuals subpoenaed by the select committee should receive help from Schlapp's 'First Amendment Fund,' which is run by the ACU's nonprofit arm," reported Gabby Orr and Annie Grayer.

Schlapp is best known for overseeing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a gathering of GOP officials and far-right activists from around the country.

WATCH: Ivanka Trump is 'in trouble' whether she testifies or not, says former aide

"Schlapp told CNN that he is 'in communication with [Trump's] team' about who can and cannot take advantage of the legal fund, which he said has raised 'over seven figures' from donors. While Schlapp has not yet rejected any requests, he acknowledged that there will likely come a point where he 'will have to make choices on who to fund.'"

Furthermore, Schlapp said he will prioritize giving legal aid those who are not cooperating with the House January 6 Committee over those who are: "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," said Schlapp said. He added that his fund reserves 'the right to make decisions over whether someone gets assistance or doesn't ... I am in communication with [Trump's] team about those decisions."

Trump is infamous for keeping a tight purse with regards to legal fees. He reportedly refused to even pay Rudy Giuliani for his legal work trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

You can read more here.