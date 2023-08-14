Trump legal team lashes out at Fani Willis after indictment filing confusion
On Monday, following a whirlwind of confusion about a potentially prematurely filed list of charges against former President Donald Trump on a court docket in Georgia, the former president's legal team issued a statement blasting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accusing her office of misconduct.

"The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process," said attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little in a statement. "This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception."

The controversy stems from a document that mysteriously appeared on the court docket in Fulton County Superior Court, listing off charges against Trump, and swiftly being deleted — but not before being reported by Reuters.

No indictment has yet been issued against Trump or anyone else by the Fulton County grand jury, which is still deliberating over evidence, and Willis' office quickly clarified that her office did charge anyone as of now. It remains unclear exactly how this mistake was made.

Trump's allies also leaped into action, baselessly trying to portray this confusion as prosecutorial misconduct. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on X that this was a plot to get "more campaign cash to flow in & FAST!"

Around the same time, the Fulton County Superior Court clerk warned that a "fictitious document," separate from the docket item that Reuters obtained, is making the rounds on Twitter.

