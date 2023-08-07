Trump's 'expanding web of legal troubles' is providing a goldmine of information for prosecutors

With Donald Trump facing three concurrent criminal indictments with a fourth in Georgia expected soon, Politico's Erica Orden is reporting that prosecutors across the country -- as well as attorneys representing civil suits filed against the former president -- are benefiting from information being turned up in cases that are not their own.



Trump is facing a tax fraud case in Manhattan, federal charges in Florida over obstruction of justice related to stolen government documents the FBI had to retrieve from his Mar-a-Lago resort, and is now facing federal conspiracy charges tied to an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in a D.C., courtroom.



As Orden explained, the former president's "expanding web of legal troubles" have elements that cross over into each other which is coming in handy as investigators build their cases.



According to the report, the overlap is handing "advantages to his legal adversaries" with former federal prosecutor Temidayo Aganga-Williams adding the extra help is appreciated by investigators.

“I would look at this as an opportunity. When you have a defendant that’s facing multiple cases, especially in multiple jurisdictions, there’s always opportunity for expanding your base of evidence,” he explained.



The Politico report continued, "Trump’s actions in and out of court in certain cases that have begun to prompt steps in others," before adding, that Aganga-Williams stated that the former president “has the most peril when the cases are overlapping in criminal conduct."



“I think that’s where you would see prosecutors most attuned to what’s happening in other jurisdictions,” he elaborated.



