'I'd be pretty nervous': Trump biographer explains how Letitia James has the former president cornered
Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning after Donald Trump suffered a string of legal defeats on Wednesday, one of his biographers claimed the case brought against the former president and his family should have be keeping him up at night.

Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, author Gwenda Blair -- who wrote "The Trumps: Three Generations That Built an Empire," claimed that empire is now at risk after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the Trump family of not only over-inflating the value of the properties, but claimed she was also turning over her findings to the IRS and the U.S Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.

"How does this compare to the other legal scrutiny Donald Trump has been under that you have covered so much over the years?' host Berman asked.

"If I were him, I'd be pretty nervous," the biographer said with a little laugh. "She's got dozens of interviews, she alleges 200, I believe, violations of law. She's got a lot of documentation."

"In what ways does it differ from the types of things he has been under scrutiny before?" Bermand pressed. "He sat for depositions before, this one though, he took the fifth."

"Since it's a civil case, taking the fifth, jurors are allowed to see some implication in that, as opposed to a criminal case where you're not supposed to make anything of it," Blair replied.

"What about the kids? How much do you think it concerns him that his three adult children are part of this?" the CNN host continued.

"Well, he seems to think anybody with the last name Trump is, you know, a little better than anybody else so I'm sure he's very concerned, absolutely," she replied.

