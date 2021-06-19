Mike Lindell claims a 'prophet guy' predicted he would change history prior to his first meeting with Trump

In a speech given at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida on Friday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed it was foretold by a man he described as a "prophet guy" that he would someday change human history and the at he believes that led to his first meeting with former president Donald Trump.

According to a report from Newsweek, Lindell -- who has taken the lead in trying to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump which has also led to him facing a massive lawsuit -- described being a National Prayer Breakfast where he joined in prayer with former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

In Lindell's telling, "Divine things started happening to me ... I was picked out of 12 people to pray with Ben Carson in a room at the National Prayer Breakfast."

He then added, "... this one prophet guy, he said, 'A couple of you in this room are going to become great friends and change—and help change the course of history,'" before elaborating and telling the audience, "Anyway, these divine appointments kept happening all the way up to where I met Donald Trump in the summer of 2016."

Lindell also revealed that he finally got his one-on-one with the now-one term president on August 15, 2016 and that he came away believing Trump would be "the greatest president in history," Newsweek reports.

You can read more here.



